For those who are fans of Lahren, this was a surprise, especially because not so long ago she called pro-choice advocates “straight up baby killers.” As a result of announcing publicly that she is pro-choice, Glenn Beck suspended Lahren from her show to make an example of her. After her suspension was announced, she tweeted, “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

This is indeed a perfect example of poetic justice for certain reasons, but her suspension is everything but just.

Liberals, especially feminists (myself included) believe Tomi Lahren, much like Ann Coulter, is one of the most abhorrent political commentators on public TV due to her reactionary segments devoid of facts, empathy for others, and, well, logic. She has effectively coined the term “snowflake” to describe liberals who oppose Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s policies, while failing to realize her boy Don perfectly fits the definition of “snowflake.” She has perpetuated racism, Islamophobia and hatefulness everywhere across the board. Not to mention, she is strictly anti-feminism for it perpetuates a “victim mentality” and calls feminists “passive aggressive men-haters.”