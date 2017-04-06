Students crowded into the Centrum to hear music Saturday night at 8 p.m. Battle of the Bands was the conclusion to Dance Marathon’s BIG Event. The room buzzed with anticipation as three student bands took the stage: PG-13, 60/40 and Cobber Nation. The student bands rocked the crowd as their excitement rose surrounding the announcement of Cornstock’s headliner and supporting act. At the event, it was revealed that Relient K will be the headliner, with Hippo Campus as the supporting act.

Three bands played at Battle of the Bands for the chance to be chosen to open for Cornstock.

Although all three bands captured the crowd’s complete attention, PG-13 was voted the winner. Its members: Ben Mauer, Justin Odney, Evan Camrud, David Holtey, Eli Simonson, Miles Otstot and Tyler Eliason have known each other for a while, but haven’t been playing music together for very long.

“We were all sitting in DS one day and just thought let’s do it. Let’s do something for Cornstock,” Otstot said.

Even though the group hasn’t been making music together for very long, they obviously work very well together and their talent showed through on Saturday.

“We honestly only met like four times,” Simonson said. “We just pounded out a setlist, and that was that. Just had a lot of fun with it.”

Saturday night’s crowd had a lot of fun as well. PG-13’s covers of Fountain of Wayne’s hit song “Stacy’s Mom,” “Don’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars got the crowd’s energy up immediately.