Meanwhile, Ferguson, a double major in environmental studies and global studies, gained an interest in global learning after she spent a semester in India, and gained further inspiration from her friends and peers at Concordia who have studied or lived in other countries. Ferguson will be working as a teaching assistant in an environmental awareness class that is required for everyone at the university to attend. Ferguson is excited to be able to use both of her majors to help others become aware about environmental issues in China.

“China is one of the most polluted countries in the world, and it is the home of the top ten most polluted cities in the world,” Ferguson said . “In the U.S. we have this focus on sustainability, but they think of it completely different. They don’t learn about pollution, they don’t learn about the negative environmental effects of trash and things like that.”

Ferguson will be working with groups of students to come up with initiatives for events and programs to help make the campus more sustainable, as well as to grow awareness of existing sustainability initiatives. In addition to working with students, Ferguson will also be working in the Environmental Center helping staff members with their English skills.

“I think that the way that we frame how we talk about the environment is really important,” Ferguson said.

She also believes that teaching environmental language, especially in countries such as China where it is essentially nonexistent, is crucial because it allows others to be empowered when talking about those issues.

Despite the teaching that Shelden, Crane, Dahle and Ferguson will be doing, they also will be taking advantage of many learning opportunities. The interns are required to take a class on Chinese history, culture, and language, and will also have a chance to travel over breaks during the school year.

"I'm most excited to live in and experience a culture that is completely different than my own," Crane said. "We're going to have a month and a half to two month break, so we're all hoping to travel to Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, just do a whole bunch of traveling all around Asia," Shelden said.