In a dystopian future, cybernetic enhancement is not only prevalent, but expected. These enhancements can be improving vision, or the ability to drink in excess without fear of alcohol poisoning. “Ghost in the Shell” creates beautiful images and futuristic cityscapes, both above the city in the holographic advertisements as well as among the slums and alleyways below the city lights. With remarkable cinematics, the plot is left flat, and there is little else to say good about this movie.

The opening sequence of “Ghost in the Shell” depicts the creation of the main character, Major Mira Killian (Scarlett Johansson), and her story. In the opening cinematic, Major, as the character is referred to, is shown as just a robot skeleton, and the brain of a human, whose body was damaged beyond repair, is transplanted into the robotic shell. Then, the skeleton is given its shell, which is more or less white goo. This opening sequence provides a view into a project by Hanka Industries, the leading cybernetic enhancement company of the time, to create a combination that is the best of technology and humanity; combining cybernetics, the robotic shell, and the best of humans, their conscience. Major proves to be the definition of how powerful the combination can be, as she has many moments where she shows her prowess scaling buildings, descending heights of hundreds of feet, and mercilessly battling any foe in her path. But after her brain was transplanted, she can’t remember any of her past.