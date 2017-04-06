SATIRE FROM THE SCARBROUGH REPORT

Donald Trump may be president, but that doesn’t mean other members of the White House cabinet are not actually conspiracies invented by the Chinese. In a document sent to WikiLeaks yet to be confirmed by this newspaper, an anonymous source revealed the truth about Sean Spicer. Just when we thought we had him figured out as the Press Secretary of the United States, we learned his true identity: a pepper shaker.

Yes, that’s right. Sean Spicer is really just a container of spices, as his surname implies. The document, released Wednesday, implied that a Chinese manufacturing company has been developing high-quality salt and pepper shakers to be sold internationally. It is still unclear how the White House has been giving press conferences and representing Trump through a spice shaker, but some experts believe the thing can shapeshift into human form, or it can project the image of a man’s body behind a podium. However it has been done, the Chinese are currently the leading experts in tricking governments to believe in hoaxes in order for them to profit. In fact, these things are so beautifully constructed that White House staffers immediately requested one for the Commander-in-Chief.