According to enrollment information for fall 2016 found on the Concordia College website, 2,066 undergraduate students returned to Concordia to start the fall semester, international students made up 4 percent and students of colour made up 8 percent of the admitted population student population. Let me break it down: this means that there are approximately 85 international students and 167 students of colour within the student population of 2,066 students here at Concordia.

Each year, there are about 25 to 40 new international students. Of these new students, approximately half are either here for a semester or just a year; after the first year, some might also decide to leave because it wasn’t a good fit for them. One of the main reasons international students and even minority students decide to leave Concordia is because “they don’t feel like they fit in.” This, along with the high tuition, makes very good grounds to move away from Concordia.

Every year I hear talks about getting more diversity on campus, which is great, but it is not enough to get these students here; they need to be retained and welcomed into the community. In as much as there is a “Minnesota Nice” behavior, many of us realize after a month that this behavior is just something many people put up to avoid awkward situations. Concordia does a great job in making the numbers seem great, but the reality on campus is very different. Stating that there are students from 28 different countries sounds very convincing to make anyone come here, until you arrive and realize that those countries make up about 3 to 4 percent of the population, which is very little in reality.