Fargo-Moorhead feature film Supermoto, starring Concordia alum and faculty, will be world premiered at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival on April 15 and 16 at St. Anthony Main Theatre.

Supermoto follows the story of Ruby, a woman who wakes up alone in a motel room. Her abusive boyfriend has left her, leaving her with a toothbrush, racing leathers and a supermoto bicycle. Sick of heartbreak, clichés and violent men, Ruby sets off for a new adventure.

Matthew Meyers is the producer of the film. He moved to Fargo-Moorhead to follow his wife, Dr. Jacqueline Bussie, religion professor, who obtained a position as Director of the Forum on Faith and Life at Concordia College. Since he moved to the area, he has always wanted to make a film in the area.

Dr. David Wintersteen, CSTA professor and director of theatre, plays the character Reggie Pink and is the co-casting director along with his wife, Carolyn Wintersteen. Dr. Christian Boy, theatre professor, is the production designer. Amber Morgan, 2015 graduate, plays the character Bug Bird.



Tickets are available for purchase at http://mspfilm.org/festivals/mspiff/tickets-passes/. For students, tickets are $8 dollars and for the general public, tickets cost $13 dollars. The first screening of Supermoto is on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m., which is when it’ll be world premiered. The second screening will be held on Sunday, April 16 at 5:05 p.m.

Sage Larson

