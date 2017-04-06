Tricia Tauer, one of five seniors who participated in T21 on Concordia’s campus, described the process of getting involved with it.

“We wanted to learn how to push an effective healthcare campaign because of all the tension surrounding healthcare right now,” Tauer said.

Tauer and her teammates joined forces with Partnership 4 Health, a group of community and public health workers in Clay County and other surrounding counties. According to their website, Partnership 4 Health works to “prevent chronic disease through sustainable changes.” These changes include reducing tobacco use and exposure. They also collaborated with Minnesotans for a Smoke Free Generation, which focuses on reducing youth smoking in Minnesota as a whole.

Jason McCoy is one of many public health officials involved in Partnership 4 Health who are advocating to push Tobacco 21 to the county or even state level. Last year, he and other health officials were able to update Moorhead’s tobacco ordinance to make it impossible to sell a cigar for under 1 dollar. However, he has higher hopes for the future of Minnesota’s tobacco laws.

“Raising the legal age [of buying tobacco] to 21 provides a key piece of tobacco policy,” McCoy said.

According to the 2014 Surgeon General’s Report, “nearly 9 out of 10 smokers started before age 18, and nearly all started by age 26.”

High school-aged youth are prime customers for tobacco companies. If they can get young people addicted before they reach a certain period of development, they’ll have lifelong consumers. Tauer, McCoy and all of T21 want to eliminate access to tobacco from high schoolers entirely.

“Nonsmokers don’t really think about the implications surrounding tobacco,” McCoy said. “Anything we can do to stop someone from even starting is huge.”