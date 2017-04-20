The Cobbers Men’s Tennis team is currently in the bottom three of the conference standings and that’s where they’ve been for awhile. But with a new head coach and an improving leader, the team is looking to climb the conference ladder. According to head coach Joseph Murray, who landed the head coaching job after serving as an assistant with the team last year, injuries and other circumstances kept his team from winning a few matches that could’ve vaulted the team into the playoffs. Toivonen put it a little more bluntly.

“We haven’t won all the matches that we should have,” Toivonen said.

With a singles record of 12-3, Toivonen is starting to realize his potential. Coming into the year, he only had 11 wins total in his time at Concordia.

“Isaac’s a big gamer,” Murray said. “He steps it up in clutch situations.”

Both Toivonen and Murray understand that the program is building. Although their conference record, 2-7, is the same as the team ended with last year, Murray is confident that the team is trending in the right direction.

“The men’s program is much better than it was last year,” Murray said. “No question we’re better.”

Toivonen has managed to balance his individual success with the process of building a program.

“Tennis is a team individual sport,” Toivenon said. “So I wouldn’t really say I’ve been getting frustrated.”

Some of the team’s improvement can be attributed to the increased emphasis Murray has put on the team’s conditioning program.

“Isaac will for sure tell you he’s in the best shape he’s been in since his freshman year,” Murray said. “It shows that second and third set when he’s able to push his body a little more. He’s able to keep that pace and keep that spin on his ground strokes.”

But most of the team’s improvement, like most college turnarounds, can be attributed to recruiting. David Youngs is just a freshman and is already the team’s number two player. Young cites Toivonen as one of his main reasons for coming to Concordia.