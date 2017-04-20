As the college strives to find a diversity officer for its new diversity initiative, some hispanic students on campus find the lack of diversity to impact the campus in negative ways for both national and international students, but also find avenues where Concordia exceeds in incorporating other cultures onto campus.

According to College Scorecard, Concordia is 84 percent white, 2 percent Asian, 2 percent hispanic, 2 percent black, 1 percent American Indian, 1 percent of one or more races, 3 percent non-resident and 6 percent unknown.

Freshman Esmeralda Mancilla, Pelican Rapids, Minn. student with parents from Mexico and Guatemala, was surprised at the little diversity when she first moved to Concordia.

“It [lack of diversity] does bother me,” Mancilla said. “Going in, I thought there was more diversity because how they were so big on diversity. I got here, and I didn’t feel uncomfortable or anything, it’s just one of those things where you feel so much like the minority.”

Senior Rosa Argueta, previous resident Crookston, Minn. with parents from El Salvador, had a similar experience to Mancilla’s.

“I don’t consider this a bad thing, but realizing that you’re the only hispanic or non-white person in the classroom, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t realize this before,’” Argueta said. “I never realize it until I’m halfway through the class. I think that goes to show that it doesn’t matter.”

Freshman Sara Villalobos, Shakopee, Minn. native with Mexican roots, struggled to grasp the whiteness of campus when she moved in.

“My other impression was, it’s very white,” Villalobos said. “That was one of my biggest struggles was coming here and I didn’t realize before coming here just how white it was. I thought it was going to be a little easier to find a hispanic community.”

Villalobos said at the beginning of the academic year, the college hosted an event for the hispanic community on campus. Out of the 43 hispanic students on campus, only eight students showed for the event, leaving Villalobos feeling more isolated.

Villalobos took initiative and joined el Circulo Hispano, the Spanish club, and became one of the coordinators. Her experience with the club has improved her feelings.