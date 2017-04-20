Concordia is known for being an open-minded and welcoming community of people, and its history of service, on campus and in the world at large, speaks for itself. I feel extraordinarily lucky to be a part of this community, and to have such a great system of support from my peers and my professors.

That being said, there is one aspect of this community that troubles me deeply. The trend is not exclusive to Concordia, but it has been alarming to experience it on such a welcoming campus. This trend is the rise of “triggered” jokes.

In the psychology community, triggers are known as situations or stimuli that set off a flashback, sending a person back to the moment(s) of their original trauma. The most common psychological triggers are visual and aural, although triggers can be activated through all five senses. Anyone with a history of trauma can be affected in this way, from war veterans with PTSD to children who have been bullied. Every person’s trauma is different, and every person is affected by their trauma in different ways. Some survivors may go so far as to avoid certain situations and stimuli that may trigger flashbacks.