In the past year, the multimedia journalism major has undergone changes in its program. Professor Catherine McMullen retired last year, leaving an opening in the English department faculty.

Other changes to the multimedia journalism include a change in program director, along with the creation of a program budget.

The program consists of 26 students, including junior Greg Fensom.

“I’d never had a class with Cathy before this year, and I wish I took more; there’s lots of insight and experience in her teaching and it makes me feel more prepared for a career in journalism,” Fensom said.

Don Rice, professor and division chair for the fine arts, took over McMullen’s position of director for the multimedia journalism major.

Rice was one of the original committee members when the program was first proposed six years ago. He served as the first director of the major for two years, and then McMullen became the director until she retired.

“So that’s what created the need for an interim [director] which was last year,” Rice said. “I came into that and now I’ve agreed to do this for one more year, since they did not find anybody to hire.”

The multimedia journalism major is an interdisciplinary major that is a combination of the English, art and communications departments. There are representatives from each department on a steering committee for the major, and the committee selects the director. Art has become a larger presence in the major, because there are now two established full-time positions in areas related to journalism, such as photography and graphic design.