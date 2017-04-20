Conservatives Tackling Climate Change, an event held on-campus, welcomed Alex Bozmoski to Concordia on April 11. The event was centered around an open discourse between the Republican and Democratic parties surrounding the issue of climate change. Bozmoski is the Director of Strategy and Operations at RepublicEn, an organization based on conservative ideologies, pushes the idea that climate change needs to be addressed with free enterprise solutions instead of subsidies and regulations, which are widely being utilized today. Bozmoski received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and his master’s degree from the University of Oxford. Before joining RepublicEn, he worked for four years developing rural energy projects in East Africa. Liam Nuhring, senior at Concordia and a leader within Concordia’s students organization, Young Americans for Liberty. Nuhring has been involved in a number of politically conservative groups, both on and off campus during his time at Concordia, and was one of the driving student voices behind Conservatives Tackling Climate Change. He finds the organization, RepublicEn, to be an important factor when sparking the conversation about conservatives bringing their ideas to combat climate change to the table.

“RepublicEn is a right-leaning organization, whose main passion and goal is the furtherment of pro-climate change policy, or positive climate change policy,” Nuhring said. “Even though they are fiscally and socially right-leaning, they do recognize the importance of combatting climate change.” It is RepublicEn’s desire to create a conservative, eco-focused grassroots movement within the United States. Dr. Ken Foster, an associate professor of Political Science and the program director of Global studies, also serves on a chair of Concordia’sPresident’s Sustainability Council. Foster played an integral role with the planning of the event. “[RepublicEn’s] focus is not on trying to do regulatory approaches, but rather, use economic incentives to enable us to reduce carbon emissions,” Foster said.