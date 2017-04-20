How does a student living in a landlocked state learn first-hand what it’s like to save a stranded sea turtle? Concordia’s own Matt Nelson has been granted the opportunity to do just this, and more.

The National Science Foundation funds undergrad internships yearly, granting high school, trade school and college students the opportunity to work in their future desired fields. Nelson, a junior majoring in biology and minoring in environmental studies and theatre art, applied for a marine biology internship at Mote Marine Life and Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla., for summer of 2017. He is one of 10 students across the country who’ve been accepted.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting opportunity,” Nelson said. “I never expected to hear back from this program, but I guess I did something right on my application!”

Nelson will be working in the Stranding Investigations Program at Mote Marine Life and Aquarium, which deals with stranded sea creatures. He’ll be on call 24 hours per day, watching for stranded sea turtles, dolphins, and manatees and helping those that end up stranded on the beach. He and the other undergrad students working at this internship will also be required to attend seminars by real marine biologists and create a research project by the end of the summer.

In terms of research, Nelson is particularly interested in the social science aspect of animal strandings. He wants to learn more about the attitudes of the fishermen in the area and how fishing regulations affect the number of strandings per year. Nelson hopes to pursue a career in an aquarium or zoo after graduation.