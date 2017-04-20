I made a very pointed effort to only criticize ideas and organizations — never individuals — but I’m afraid I may have offended some people who work very hard at what they do, and that was never my intention. That being said, I still stand by the columns that I wrote, even the ones that may have ruffled some feathers, and I refuse to be bullied into backing down from my opinions. Of course, I am always open to respectful dialogue, and am always willing to change my beliefs if I am approached with new things I hadn’t been aware of before.

I know that there’s a difference between writing a column and actually changing the way things work here, but at least I can draw attention to some things on a larger scale than just whining to my friends in DS. I know I’m not doing a whole lot more than that. I always say that I’m better at writing about things that need to be fixed than I am at actually fixing them. I suppose this can be said for most writers, but the issue here is that I’m not really writing about anything particularly important or enlightening.