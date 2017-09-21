Ross Wendlandt is a self-proclaimed gambling aficionado forged in the gambling hot bed that is Litchfield, Minnesota. He has asked for a section in this newspaper in order to publicly flex his sports betting prowess. Ross won’t just toss out his weekly NFL picks without being held accountable. In order to prove his true superiority, he will be taking on the greatest sport minds on the Concordia campus: Abby Sharpe, Brady Drake, and Eli Swanson. Follow the season long head-to-head betting action to see whether Ross dabs on his opponents or is exposed as a complete and utter fraud.

Betting lines are subject to change and as always, bettor beware.

This week’s lock of the week is the lockiest lock of the NFL season so far. The Denver Broncos will be traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and I would see no reason at all for the Bills to win this one, even at home. The Broncos have been nothing short of dominant this year. After winning a close game week one against the quietly frisky Chargers, the Broncos thoroughly shut down the potent Cowboys offense this past week. The Bills on the other hand, have won ugly (besting the atrocious New York Jets in week 1) and lost ugly (losing 9-3 in a field goal party in week 2). The Bills offense is devoid of weapons to help out Tyrod Taylor and they are facing one of the scariest defenses in the league; expect a big day from Von Miller and Co. Somehow the Broncos are only favored by 1.5 points, but I could easily see this getting out of control before halftime.

The Pick: Broncos (-1.5) over the Bills.

