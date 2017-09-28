Andrew Johnson and Corinne Burrell assumed the throne as Homecoming King and Queen at Coronation Monday evening.

The annual Coronation Ceremony kicked off Homecoming Week 2017 with live music from the Concordia Jazz Ensemble 1 and words of wisdom from last year’s royalty, Garrett Horesji and Grace Bateman. Johnson and Burrell were selected by their peers from a court consisting of Natalie Rivera, Bailey Hovland, Summer Hayes, Reyna Bergstrom, David Schneck, Erik Sneltjes, Ryan Walla, and Tyler Eliason.

“I truly didn’t expect to even be on Court, so I felt humbled to the core and very honored to be good enough for Queen,” Burrell said. “It was one of those surreal moments where I floated around in disbelief for a bit.”

Burrell is a heritage and museum studies and communication studies double major from Moorhead, Minnesota. She plays violin in the Symphonia Orchestra, is a member of Students and Alumni Linked Together, serves as an Orientation and First-Year Transition Leader, and is this year’s Homecoming Chair. Her latest title, Homecoming Queen, is telling of her dedication and love for the school.

“The survey used for King and Queen voting asked the student body to select who they think embodies the spirit of Concordia,” Burrell said. “To me, that is very flattering, because it signifies my peers consider me a reflection of what Concordia represents to them.”

Johnson is an accounting major from Foxhome, Minnesota. He is a member of Campus Events Commission, TEDxConcordiaCollege, Offutt Student Leader Organization, Students and Alumni Linked Together, Orientation, Percussion Ensemble, and Marimba Choir.

“I was shocked to be sitting on the stage at Coronation because there are so many well-rounded people in the senior class who embody various aspects of Concordia,” Johnson said.

This is not the first time that Johnson and Burrell have teamed up to represent Concordia. Three years ago, they were appointed Freshman Class Representatives for the class of 2018. As part of the Corn Feed Crew, they spent this summer traveling and setting up corn feeds across Minnesota.

Their travels took a dangerous turn when Burrell’s perfume sent Johnson to the hospital with a serious allergic reaction—a feeling, he said, that is not dissimilar to that of being named Homecoming King.

“I got so flustered that my ears stopped working and I couldn’t really breathe,” Johnson said. “It was pretty similar to an anaphylactic sensation I once experienced—thanks, Corinne.”

Now that the royalty have received their crowns, Homecoming Week will continue with Frosh Frolics, the bonfire, and fireworks on Thursday; Homecoming Chapel and Bunco Night on Friday; the parade, tailgating, a football game against Gustavus, and Homecoming Concert on Saturday. Johnson said he most looks forward to seeing all of the returning alumni on campus.

For Burrell, balancing the responsibilities of Homecoming Chair with the royal duties of Homecoming Queen will make for a busy week—but she still plans to have a little fun.

“I am most looking forward to seeing my Committee members in action at all the events this week,” she said. “They have worked incredibly hard and put in countless hours to plan a fantastic Homecoming, and I can’t wait to see it all fall into place. Furthermore, rather selfishly, I am looking forward to the horse-drawn carriage ride for the parade with my dear King Andrew at my side!”

Katie Beedy Katie Beedy ('18) is co-Editor-in-Chief of the Concordian. She is majoring in multimedia journalism and communication studies. Her work has been featured by Emerging Prairie, where she interned in the summer of 2016, and at concordiacollege.edu/blog. More Posts