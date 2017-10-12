Week 6! The season is flying by! I lost my best bet by a half point last week, but I’m completely over it [Editor’s Note: He is not]! This is the time of year when we start to see which teams are contenders, and which are pretenders. It’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff, and you do NOT want to be chaff. So in order to break out of my funk, it’s time to introduce a new gambling concept to you gambling rubes: The parlay. This type of bet is relatively simple. Pick two or more teams to win, and your winnings will multiply. The lines do not matter in a parlay. The only caveat is that each team MUST win or you lose the whole bet. This week I will be going with a three team parlay and, to be honest, just chalk me up for a win right now. The first pick was easy. The Giants travel to Denver, and if you can name a single wide reciever for the Giants this week, congratulations, you are a football nerd. Injuries have taken out their top three pass catchers, and Denver should be able to sleepwalk through this game. For my second pick, I’ll have the football team from Washington. The 49ers are traveling to D.C. this week, and I have nothing interesting to say about this bad football team. The Niners are exceedingly boring team, especially in comparison to the walking tire fire that is the New York Giants. Washington is coming off a bye, and should be able to throw all over San Francisco. And for my final trick, I’ll take the team facing the Browns. Houston has been solid, and Deshaun Watson has been a revelation. Remember when the Browns passed over Watson in this past NFL draft? Deshaun does. Remember the last time Cleveland had an exciting quarterback? I don’t think anyone does.

The picks:

Houston over Cleveland

Denver over New York Giants

Washington over San Francisco

(All three must win)

