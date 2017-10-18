Dear Teddy,

I’m not sure how to start this letter, but I heard you’re back in town, just like the boys. It feels like I haven’t seen you in so long. I couldn’t believe it’s only been 14 months. Time moves so slowly when you’re watching Sam Bradford. It felt like my soul was getting enveloped by his circus tent sleeves every time he threw a 2-yard pass on 3rd & 8.

2016 was one of the worst years of my life after you left. It took some soul searching even into the beginning of this year. Adrian Peterson’s departure was written on the wall through last season, and already his replacement has left a Dalvin Cook-sized hole in the heart of my knee ligaments.

But, what I’m trying to say, is that everything is okay.

It’s not you, it’s me. For a while it didn’t seem like things would be okay. Early signs in the year were pointing to another mediocre season, and after Sam predictably got hurt, all hope was lost. But then a funny thing happened. Hope wasn’t lost.

Someone new entered my life, and his name is Case Keenum. He has been everything I could ask for. He makes good handoffs to Murray and McKinnon, and even hits Thielen directly in those supremely ugly yellow gloves.

I hope you do great. I hope you come back and do spectacular, I really do. But for the first time in a while, I’m doing just fine. So I’m sticking with Case.

Love,

Ross

The pick: Vikings (-4.5) over Ravens.