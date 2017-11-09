The art of losing. It is really quite a skill. The Browns have been so bad for so long that it’s not even really funny any more. It’s mostly just sad. Cleveland is looking at controlling the first overall pick in the draft for the second straight year. Although this team is flush with young talent, they are currently on a rudderless path to the NFL abyss. The Browns need a culture change, and that starts at the quarterback position. Second round pick Deshone Kizer has been a trash fire in his few starts, and the two other quarterbacks they have played this year will not be mentioned due to the fact that I a) never watched them and b) don’t care enough to look up their names. I expect the Browns to lose every game this year, including this one by at least ten points. So instead of breaking down their inevitable defeat, let’s look ahead to a couple of different moves the Browns could make this offseason, and how it would affect their future.

Scenario 1: Trade down for more picks, take a 2nd tier QB

Analysis: We’ve been here before, let’s not go here again. In theory, it’s a good idea to stockpile picks, and hope to find good players in the later rounds. Then again, the Browns also traded away the picks that became Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz.

Scenario 2: Trade a pick (3rd round?) for A.J. McCarron, take Saquon Barkley.

Analysis: Eh. Saquon Barkley is probably the most talented played in this draft, but does McCarron really move the needle for the Browns? Is being 4-12 really that much better than 1-15?

Scenario 3: Sign Kirk Cousins and take Saquon Barkley

Analysis: This is better! I like Kirk Cousins a bit better than most, and I really think he could do things for the Browns. The biggest difference between Cousins and McCarron is the fact that Cousins actually starts. He might want a giant contract, but getting to average or above, would be like winning a Super Bowl for Browns fans.

Scenario 4: Take the best QB in the draft.

Analysis: This is how it’s done. Look at the young quarterbacks in the league from the last few draft classes. Deshaun Watson took the league by storm before getting injured. Jared Goff is leading the NFL’s hottest team. Carson Wentz might win the MVP. The Browns need to sit tight, and let their franchise QB fall into their lap with the number one pick.