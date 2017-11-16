On Thursday, Nov. 16, Concordia students, staff, and faculty lined the main hallway of the Integrated Science Center in a sit-in protest denouncing the lack of action by the college to address diversity issues on campus.

A student group called We Wear Beanies Too coordinated the sit-in. Some participants held signs bearing statements like “Cobbers Against Hate” and “Silence is Standing With Oppression,” while others handed flyers to passers-by outlining the five goals of the protest: to establish a clear campus anti-hate speech policy; to keep Diversity Coordinator Amena Chaudry’s office in the Parke Student Leadership Center, where she is visible to students; to initiate curriculum change surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion; to utilize Orientation Week as a time to introduce students to minority support services; and to create a committee to reinvigorate the King Intercultural Center, which is currently located in the basement of Park Region hall.

Junior Colleen Egan explained why they attended the sit-in.

“I’m here to support a cause that is wanting equality, strength, and support in the community, and recognizes the diversity in the student body,” Egan said.

While the event was organized by students, several faculty members joined in to show their solidarity.

“Why am I here? Because there is a problem, and we need to be having these sorts of conversations,” said Dr. David Creech, assistant professor of religion. “I want to support the students as they try to create the conversations.”

Read the full story in our Nov. 30 issue.