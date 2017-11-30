The quarterback. What does it mean to be a quarterback? Does it mean “guy who throws the ball”? I mean, technically, yes. The quarterback gets the snap and dictates what the next action will be. But what about the essence of the man who is the quarterback? This is the guy who will be the face of the franchise. Every billboard, ad campaign, and season ticket package will feature this very man’s face. His jersey will be the highest seller in your team store. Having a good looking guy as your quarterback is a big deal. This week I was assisted by a committee of three, and we made picks based on how much we like the look of their starting QB. However, I did not need any assistance in making my lock this week. Tom Brady, the most handsome man in the NFL, and he will be as long as he is still in the league.

Mr. Brady is a man of trends, and we have seen it all from the New England signal caller. His hair has gone from shaggy to the flow, to the fade, to his current look, the short and lightly gelled ‘do. The guy looks just as good with facial hair as he does without. He is a man of hats, anything from a helmet (duh) to rocking a fedora at the Kentucky derby. And let us not forget, the most famous Ugg boot sponsor is also married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is nearly as, if not more, famous than himself.

So, here’s to you, Tom. Whether you are winning Super Bowls, writing a New York Times bestselling book about your aggressively weird diet, or hanging out with some of the most famous people in the world, you are currently the best looking QB around. And in this column, that means something.

The pick:

New England Patriots (-8.5)

Over

Buffalo Bills