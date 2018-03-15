During mid-semester week, the women’s hockey team played in a home playoff game against Bethel. Before the game, I saw several social media posts stating that the first 100 students would get in to the game free and that there would be a shuttle service from campus to the game. So, I expected that there would be a large crowd of students ready to support the Cobbers. However, I was disappointed in the student turnout. I don’t know for certain if there were 100 students, but I can say that I have seen regular season men’s hockey crowds (against St. Thomas) that were larger and louder than what I saw at the women’s playoff game. The game was close throughout and when it went into overtime there were several students who left, which was the time of the game when the team needed the fans the most. The women’s team played hard throughout the season and earned the chance to have home ice and I think that the fans let them down. I was disappointed because Concordia fans are normally passionate and supportive and I hope that next year when they make the playoffs again we will be more passionate in our support.

Contributing Writer This article was contributed to The Concordian by an outside writer. Questions and comments on this article should be directed to concord@cord.edu. More Posts