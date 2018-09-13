Welcome, Cobbers! I am this year’s Editor-In-Chief and I simply wanted to introduce myself and update you all on the status of The Concordian.

I am a senior double majoring in Communications and Spanish. I wrote for the variety section of The Concordian in my freshman year, opinions in my sophomore year, I was the opinions editor for the fall semester of my junior year, and spent the spring studying abroad in Seville, Spain. Aside from the paper, I play trumpet in the Concordia band, work at the ITS Solution Center, and intern at Absolute Marketing Group in Fargo, ND.

I want The Concordian to truly be the hub for any news and information that relates to our campus community. If you are doing something or you know of someone who’s doing something that you think could be notable, contact us! We don’t want to miss stuff, because if we do, then other students might miss it too. If you want to be involved with the paper, even if you’re unsure of if your idea is something that wouldn’t normally fall under traditional print news, contact us for that as well! I want to foster your creativity and provide an outlet and a source for as many of us as possible. If you have an idea, we want to hear it.

Also, a quick update for everyone to keep in mind as the year continues: The Concordian will not be printing weekly anymore. In an effort to be more sustainable, both in terms of helping our planet and helping our budget, we will be moving to about half as many printed issues as in the past. But do not fear! We will still be updating the website (theconcordian.org) weekly as we would the printed issues.

Best of luck this year! Remember, we want to write what you want to read. We also really want you to read. Thanks in advance for your involvement and support.

Emma Garton Emma Garton ('19) is a senior studying Communications and Spanish. She is the Editor-in-Chief of The Concordian this year. In addition to working for the paper, Emma works in Concordia's IT department, interns at Absolute Marketing Group in Fargo, ND, and plays trumpet in the Concordia Band. More Posts