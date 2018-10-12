Exercise is one of the most popular methods to enhance health. Exercise has been shown to strengthen muscles and positively impact the human mind. A deceased chairman of Viet Nam, Ho Chi Minh, also made a priority for exercising to remind people. He wrote a letter to South Operator Conference in 1960 indicated that if we want to be on the top of working and learning, we must have in the best health situation (Teaching of Ho Chi Minh about exercise, para. 14). Therefore, exercise is the most effective way to keep us healthy and should be an essential part in our daily life. This essay discusses some advantages of exercise with our body such as: how exercise impacts our brain, exercise and cardiovascular system, and some possible activity methods to prevent obesity which related to many other deadly diseases.

Firstly, brain can be received a bunch of benefits from exercising which affect in different ways. According to Heidi Godman, executive editor of Harvard Medical School, exercise impacts the brain in two separate ways: directly and indirectly. In direct way, the study indicated, “The benefits of exercise come directly from its ability to reduce insulin resistance, reduce inflammation, and stimulate the release of growth factors—chemicals in the brain that affect the health of brain cells, the growth of new blood vessels in the brain, and even the abundance and survival of new brain cells” (Regular exercise changes the brain to improve memory, thinking skills, 2014, para. 4). This study means that when people exercise, they will not only decrease the percentage of being inflammation because of the insulin resistance but also increase many others cells that may help to strengthen the brain. As the result, your memories and thinking ability are enhanced because of new brain cells created. On the indirect aspect, the study also mentioned that exercise improves mood and sleep, and reduces stress and anxiety which cause cognitive impairment. Overall, exercise has many advantages for enhancing brain function.

Secondly, exercise can dramatically counteract cardiovascular mortality. Multiple studies have shown that occupational physical activity may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by almost half(Joyner and Green, 2009). For example, on a study examining the mortality rate between physically active bus conductors and sedentary bus drivers, the rate of cardiovascular mortality was much lower in the physically, active bus conductors compared to the sedentary bus drivers (Joyner and Green, 2009). More importantly, very high levels of cardiorespiratory fitness appear to reduce these risks by up to 60–70%”. Although higher levels of exercise have shown greater reductions in cardiovascular disease, incorporating regular exercise activity can have significant impacts on disease risk.

Finally, regular exercise is key to managing weight. According to Stanford Healthcare, overweight and obesity significantly increase the risk for variety of disease, such as: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, joint problems, respiratory problems, cancer, and even psychological effects, which can be detrimental to one’s health (How to Prevent Obesity, para. 7). Therefore, making key lifestyle changes such as: reducing time in front of the TV and computer less than two hours a day, And engage in regular physical activity, can help to help to reduce one’s risk of overweight or obesity. Exercise is also another way to decrease overweight situation. in fact, according to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) (2013), in order to maintain body weight, decrease body weight, and prevent weight gain, individuals should exercise between 150 minutes to 250 minutes a week (The Role of Exercise and Physical Activity in Weight Loss and Maintenance, 2013, para.3). Body weight, decrease body weight

In conclusion, exercise serves as the foundation to a healthy life. Not only does it improve brain function, it can strengthen our cardiovascular system and reduce one’s overall disease risk. However, no matter how hard scientists are working to research and improve the health of individuals, it’s up to us to take care of ourselves by exercising regularly stick to exercise. The more we keep an eye on our health, the less risk of disease we run.

