“Though the weather outside is frightful…” At this time of year, many can identify with this line from the popular holiday song “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” The weather is darker and colder, but there are plenty of events happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to beat the winter blues.

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Stone Building

From Nov. 29 until Dec. 2, Folkways is hosting their annual Christkindlmarkt in the Stone Building in downtown Fargo. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and includes a variety of activities such as a pathway lined with lighted trees, marshmallow roasting, live music, a holiday marketplace featuring handmade gifts and food and drink items. The Christkindlmarkt is free to attend.

Christmas on the Prairie, Dec. 1, Bonanzaville

On Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Bonanzaville in West Fargo will take attendees back to the days of the bonanza farm and celebrate the holidays pioneer-style. It is a family-friendly event featuring carolers, blacksmith demonstrations, crafts, photos with Santa, design-your-own printing press Christmas cards, s’mores and a hot chocolate bar. Children 12 and under are $3.00, and adults are $6.00.

Holiday Lights at Lindenwood Park, Nov. 30-Dec. 31, Lindenwood Park

A local holiday tradition once again lights up Roger Maris Drive in Lindenwood Park, Fargo. Local businesses sponsor creative light displays where viewers can drive along the road and take in the sights. It is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It costs $7.00 per vehicle or $6.00 with a canned good for local food pantries.

Jaws, Paws and Lunch with Santa Claus, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, Red River Zoo

A holiday-themed animal encounter hosted by the Red River Zoo will take place on Saturday Dec. 1 and Saturday Dec. 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event includes lunch in the carousel pavilion, free carousel rides, animal enrichment demonstrations, and a photo booth with Santa. Children under 2 are free, while kids ages two to 14 are $10 and ages 14 and up are $15.

Traditional Norsk Christmas

On Friday, Nov. 30, the Sons of Norway will be hosting a traditional Norwegian Christmas dinner. There will be live music at the event, and all proceeds benefit Skogfjorden, the Norwegian language village. This event is 21+, and tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

Handel’s “Messiah” by the NDSU Choirs

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the NDSU choirs will present Handel’s “Messiah” at the First Lutheran Church in Fargo. It features 200 student performers in five choirs with the Baroque Festival Orchestra. The concert will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students or free for NDSU students.

Jingle Bell Run

On Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Arthritis Foundation is hosting their annual Jingle Bell Run at the Courts Plus Fitness Center in Fargo. It is a holiday-themed fun run (bells and holiday gear encouraged), and the proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation. There is a registration fee and donations are also accepted.

Holiday Brass and Percussion

The brass and percussion sections from the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony will perform a variety of holiday music in their concert on Dec. 2. The concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. and run until 5:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Fargo. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students.

Comstock Christmas Light Tours

The historic Comstock house in Moorhead is decorated for Christmas, and tours will be given by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County on Dec. 6, 20 and 27. There are three tour times: 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. On the tour, participants will learn about Victorian Christmas traditions and tour the house, as well as enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. Space is limited to 12 people per tour, and tickets are available for $5 for historical society members and $10 for non-members.

For a complete listing of holiday events, visit https://www.fargomoorhead.org/events/.

Annie Weier Annie is a sophomore double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her first year writing for the Concordian. More Posts

Tags: Christmas, holiday markets, winter in FM