With election announcements beginning to flood the media, expectations are running high. For the democratic party, multiple politicians have announced their candidacy in the primaries, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. On the republican side, it is assumed that President Donald Trump will be rerunning for election. There has been no other republican candidacy announcements to run against President Trump thus far. With so many candidates announcing their bid for the 2020 election cycle, I will be reviewing the recent election announcements and share what I would like to see in the following months.

I would like to start by unpacking the democratic party, focusing on the announcements that I believe are serious competition for the current administration. The first is Senator Elizabeth Warren, a senator who has gained notoriety in the media for constantly going after various department heads in hearings. Senator Warren was a welcome announcement for me, as I have always appreciated her policy and candid attitude with many administrators who are ill equipped and unknowledgeable to run the positions they are placed in (I’m looking at you, Betsy DeVos). One of the tough problems Warren will have to face is the recent claims on her Native American background, and constant badgering by the president on these claims.

According to an article written by John Greenbery of PolitiFact, “Warren’s central offense dates back to the mid 1980s, when she first formally notified law school administrators that her family tree includes Native Americans. Warren said she grew up with family stories about both grandparents on her mother’s side having some Cherokee or Delaware blood. That genealogical claim has zero documentary evidence to back it up, according to a PolitiFact review of news and newsletter databases back to 1986.” Out of all the contenders to begin gearing up their campaign, Warren is the one who I believe will have one of the largest followings. I believe that she is going to be a serious threat to President Trump’s administration.

The next person is Senator Kamala Harris. A senator from California, she serves on the judiciary committee, and is well known for her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process. Personally, I am not a fan of Harris. I find her to be far too left leaning, though I do support her stances on environmentalism, criminal justice, and social justice issues. I believe she will be a strong candidate going into the election season, and I am interested to see on what platform topics she will run on. I believer her biggest pull is her civil rights activism. She is very staunch into criminal justice and equal rights, pulling many minorities towards her cause.

The final candidate is Senator Amy Klobuchar. A “hometown” favorite here in Minnesota, I believe she poses the largest threat out of the three mentioned senators towards President Trump. I also find myself siding more with Klobuchar the most out of the three, as she is more moderate and tends to lean more fiscally conservative than some of her colleagues in the senate.

On the republican docket, I have been severely disappointed to see that no republican thus far has issued a statement challenging President Trump. With my feelings towards the current president being well-defined, I will simply say that I do not believe President Trump should be reelected. He does not stand for true conservative values and has made the United States an international laughing stock. There are far better, more politically knowledgeable republicans that would serve better as president. Senator Susan Collins is an example of this. A republican senator, she has served as the longest serving republican woman in the senate, well-known for never missing a senate vote. On policy, she is quite moderate, and was one of the pivotal republican senators to vote against the ban on gay marriage. A well-respected senator on both sides, she is knowledgeable, and a prime example of a true republican.

I would like to end today by discussing a person I believe should run: Joe Biden. More than ever, this country needs a president who can unify both parties and work towards the prosperity of the United States. I cannot think of a better individual than former vice president, Joe Biden. A blue collar, blue dog democrat, Biden has long been respected by republicans and democrats alike. A testament to this was the long and personal friendship that Biden held with late Senator John McCain. Biden is a likeable politician, remaining calm and poised while still showing passion and fervor for policy. His experience serving as vice president under President Barack Obama gives Biden leverage, as he understands the burdens that accompany being in office. If Biden were to run, I do not believe any of the previously mentioned Democratic senators would stand a chance, and if he were to run against President Trump, I hold great hope that Biden would defeat Trump, and truly make America great again.