Cobber cross country season is ongoing

The Cobber cross country season is underway and has just completed three cross country meets at NDSU, MSUM, and Carleton. It was a tough run but they managed to finish the race with confidence. The season began with the Bison Open, where both the men’s and women’s team placed last overall. In the Twilight Open at MSUM, the men’s team placed third and the women’s team placed third among ten teams. Finally, in the Carleton Invitational Meet, the men’s team placed eighth which actually the women’s team placed fifth among sixteen teams.

So far, the season has been great and on the right track, according to Coach Laura Januszewski. This is her second season at Concordia College and she feels she has gotten to know the team a lot better. She has two goals for this year. The first goal is to allow the runners to set up best personal records and the second goal is to place top 5 as a team in the meets that they are competing in. She looks for how every runner performs in these meets and adjust their workout plans. Januszweski was quite impressed in the Bison Open when competing against three D1 league schools. Two of her runners, Eric Wicklund and Meritt Miller, placed in the top 25 and 35 individually.

Miller, who was injured last season and didn’t perform to her ability, plans to redeem herself.

“My biggest goal is to make it to Nationals (Division 3) and hope my teammates would come and join me. As a team, our goal is to be one of the best teams in the MIAC,” she said.

One of the things that Miller likes about her workout is that every runner has to attend a session called Mental Monday, where they work out with their coach about their motivational journals which keeps track of how they feel about their running.

Sophomore Cross country runner, Nolan Christenson, is excited to have new freshman recruits in the team. These new recruits for the women’s team include Nicole Bastian, Victoria Branden, Grace Ivesdal, Amelia Landsverk, Quinn Wrigley, Abigail Lessen, and Kelly Lorenz; and for the men’s team include Taylor Devine, Zac Fouquerrel-Skoe, Jack Gothberg, Solomon Johnson, Tom Liking, Keaton Martin, Tanner Olson, Basil Ricker, and Simon Zahrbock. Nolan looks to also recover from injury this season and get back to his form.

The cross country season is still ongoing. The team will be competing in the upcoming Jamestown Invitational on Oct 4 at 10 pm. Although there are other sports that stand out, come at least to one of those meets and as Nolan Christenson said, it is pretty fun and you can’t get your eyes off of it. After all, cross country depends on individual success for the team to place high in the meet, so support your friends or family members who are taking part in this year’s cross country team.