SGA Vice President Position Vacant

Earlier this afternoon, the Concordia Student Government Association Executive Team released a statement regarding the position of Vice President. The statement is below.

“Danna Salinas Morales will no longer be serving as the Vice President of SGA due to her decision to take a leave from Concordia this semester. As requirements for holding an office in SGA include being a full-time, enrolled student, the Vice President role is now vacant.

SGA will be following the established processes as outlined in their Constitution and Bylaws to fill this vacancy.

We thank Danna for her leadership and ask that you respect her privacy in this matter.

Sincerely,

Sara Villalobos, SGA President

Vic Halvorson, SGA Chief of Staff

Danny Nguyen, SGA Chief of Operations

Abigayle Reese, SGA Co-Director of Communication

Brayden Sorenson, SGA Co-Director of Communication

sga@cord.edu

The most current Constitution and Bylaws can be found on the SGA website: https://concordiasga.wixsite.com/cordsga.”

This will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. More Posts

Contact Annie Weier at aweier@cord.edu