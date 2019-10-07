Tate Hovland and Carly Erickson crowned homecoming royalty

On Monday night, Tate Hovland ’20 and Carly Erickson ’20 were crowned homecoming king and queen to kick off the week of homecoming festivities.

The other members of the homecoming court included Jackson Booth, Andrew Eberling, Puthy Kun, and David Youngs for king, while Kallin Baarstad, Kristen Grafstrom, Ellie O’Brien, and Elly Schaefer were nominated for queen.

The tradition of homecoming royalty is a long and time-honored one, though not without its changes. Concordia crowned their first homecoming queen in 1926, and it was only a queen that was crowned until 1974. At that time, the ceremony was changed to honor six male and six female students, who were presented with an award in recognition for participation and achievement within the school. Known as the Don Awards, it continued until 1976. In 1977, both a king and queen were crowned, which carries on to this day.

Stay tuned for more homecoming information and updates throughout the week!

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. More Posts

Contact Annie Weier at aweier@cord.edu