Tips and Tricks: Dates

Hey Cobbers! The beginning of the winter season is also the beginning of cuffing season. For those who don’t know, cuffing season is the time to find a partner. It’s the time when we are the loneliest and are most likely to be asked “Why don’t you have a boyfriend yet?” by your grandmother at Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, or Christmas. With that in mind, here is a list of 10 great date ideas for you and your future (or current) loved one. Enjoy!

Have a paint night! Walmart has some super cheap Crayola watercolor paints. This is a great way to express your creative side with your significant other. It’s also a fun activity to do while enjoying quality time together. Have some fun! Paintings also make for great exchange gifts!

Go to Skate City! This is a classic 80’s movie date night. There’s food, a fun activity, and great backdrops for you to take a couple’s photo for Instagram. Skate City also provides you with an activity where you can hold each other’s hand and practice using encouraging, supportive, and positive speech to uplift one another.

Start your own personal book club. Head to a bookstore and pick out a new book with your significant other. Schedule the chapters you want to read at the same time and find times where you can meet together and talk about what you like and have learned about the book. It’s a great combination of quality time and educational learning! There’s no better way to learn about each other.

Play trivia! Whether you decide to go out or find a fun website online to play 1:1, trivia is a fun way to see your partner’s competitive side while still being able to show off any weird facts you have memorized. You can also buy the game Brain Quest which is similar to card trivia!

Go to a museum. Let your significant other pick which museum to go to and take the time to admire the artifacts and knowledge around you. You can also plan a scavenger hunt with things in the museum to see who can find everything first! This is also a great double/group date idea.

Grab a milkshake for Shakey Mondays. This may be super basic, but BOGO milkshakes are one of the best deals on the planet. It’s also a fun date night for the wallet. I would recommend having two straws (reusable!) per milkshake.

Cook together! Go through the ingredients you have at home (or at your separate homes) and find a recipe you can make together. Try testing each other’s spiciness levels or making something new. This is something that is both cute and quality time!

Go listen to live music! Find a local musician or classmate to go hear at a coffee shop, studio, or performance center. Not only are you supporting local art, but it’s nice to go out and support your significant other’s interest.

Go to a local market. The Red River Market is so fun! There is food and music and cooking demonstrations. You can also meet new people in the community and make some new friends! Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to plan a group date with the people you know!