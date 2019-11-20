SGA Vice President Announcement

The Concordia College Student Government Association sent out an email statement regarding the appointment of a new vice president after the position was previously vacant. The statement is as follows:

“This message is to inform you the SGA Elections and Credentials Council has met the last two weeks to deliberate on the process to fill the vacant SGA Vice President position. Per the SGA Bylaws, ECC deliberated on a variety of appointment and special election processes to fill this position.

Our deliberation process included considering the unique and specific needs of our current Student Government Association and the needs of the student body.

After careful deliberation, members of ECC voted in favor of appointing Abigayle Reese as the new Vice President. Abigayle, a senior majoring in Business (Marketing) and Global Studies was previously serving as SGA’s Co-Director of Communications.

Abigayle Reese has since then accepted the position of Vice President and begins immediately.”

For further inquiry, email Concordia SGA at sga@cord.edu.

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. More Posts

Contact Annie Weier at aweier@cord.edu