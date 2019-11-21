Fargo-Moorhead area full of holiday events

It’s the most wonderful time of year in the Fargo-Moorhead area with an abundance of holiday-themed activities for all ages.

Concordia Junior Shelby Moch attended the Concordia Christmas concert last year with her parents to support a few friends as well as to enjoy the performance. She had heard through her friends how much work had been put into the concert.

“The concert is a very beautiful aspect of Concordia. Being at the concert you feel as though you’re being transported into another world,” Moch said. “There is so much work and dedication that goes into the concert and it’s so beautiful to watch and listen to.”

A community member in Fargo, Chris Sundly, went to the Holiday Lights Parade last year with coworkers.

“It was really fun and brought me back to my younger years. Everyone seemed to be having a good time. It’s a great event for the entire family,” Sundly said.

Many events in the area are traditions for some families, such as for senior Kaitlin Rubash. Black Friday happens to be a long-standing tradition in her family and has always spent Thanksgiving in the Fargo area. She and her brother would create wish lists out of the Black Friday ads and her mom and aunt would go out. Ever since 8th grade, she has been going with them. One year, her and her family were featured on KVRR.

“We go out every year and my older brother, Lucas, and I tag along with my mom and aunt each year, starting around midnight and going until the afternoon the next day. We take breaks for eating meals, but that’s about it,” Rubash said.

Here is a list of some events held in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Sunday November 21th – 24th is the Christkindlmarkt hosted by Drekker Brewing Company. Find more information here.

Sunday November 24th is It’s a Wonderful Night at West Acres Mall from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Tickets for this event are $5 per person and the ticket sales benefit local fundraising organizations. More details can be found here.

Tuesday, November 26th is the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Tuesday, November 26th is the Holiday Winterfest from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. It is a free event for everyone, and you can attend this event before, during and after the Holiday Lights Parade. Vendors include:

Scoop N Dough Candy Co.

Kettle Corn, S’mores Kits, Ice Cream, and Cookie Dough

Front Street Taproom

Beer, wine, and hot mulled wine

Fargo Fillies

Hot Philly’s and Cheesesteaks

November 28th is the 7th annual “Burn the Bird” 5K and 10K from 8:30am to 10:30am. You can register here.

November 29th is Black Friday.

Every Saturday, November 30th-December 21st is the Holiday Tapfest at West Acres. Find more information here.

Friday, December 20th from 6:15pm to 7:45pm is the Downtown Santa Dash 5K. For all ages and festive outfits are encouraged. Tickets will be sold online $35 for adults and $25 for ages 12 & under and will include a medal, bib, beanie, and free domestic/craft beer or a non-alcoholic beverage at Cowboy Jack’s the night of the race. You can get tickets here.

December 7th is the Jingle Bell Run from 8:00am to 11:30am. You can register here.

December 6-8 & 2-15 you can go watch the production; A Christmas Carol put on by the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre. You can purchase tickets at FMCT.org or call 701-235-6778.

December 15th is the Ver Merry Holiday Craft Market from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Provided by Drekker Brewing Company and Unglued.

The Concordia Christmas concert will take place Friday, Dec. 6th at 7:30pm; Saturday, Dec. 7th at 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, Dec. 8th at 2pm. Concordia students get free tickets and can purchase them here