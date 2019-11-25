Students mourn missing mission stone

Over the weekend, the stone with Concordia’s mission statement was stolen. Concordia Public Safety issued this statement:

“On Sunday morning, November 24, at approximately 2:15am, the mission stone located between the Knutson Campus Center and Lorentzsen Hall was stolen. A witness reported 4-5 males wearing hooded sweatshirts were tampering with the mission stone shortly before it was stolen. A vehicle was used to transport the mission stone away from the college.



If you have any information regarding this theft, please call Concordia Public Safety at 218.299.3123 or the Moorhead Police Department at 219.299.5120.”

Students have since created a memorial in place of the stone, leaving objects such as a photo of the stone, Concordia’s mini-mascot Niblet, a can of corn, Dr. Ahmed Afzaal’s commentary on the mission statement, and a bouquet of flowers.

Concordia’s mission statement is as follows: “The purpose of Concordia College is to influcence the affairs of the world by sending into society thoughtful and informed men and women dedicated to the Christian life.”

UPDATE, 2:41 p.m.: There will be a vigil held at 10 p.m. tonight, Nov. 25, at the mission stone site. Participants are encouraged to wear Cobber gear and share words of wisdom or eulogies.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. More Posts

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. See author's posts

Contact Annie Weier at aweier@cord.edu