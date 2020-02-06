Dr. Culloton named new Director of Choral Activities at Concordia

Concordia College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Culloton ’98, Associate Professor of Music, as the new Director of Choral Activities at Concordia. Culloton will hold the Paul J. and Eleanor Christiansen Endowed Chair of Choral Music, direct The Concordia Choir, and serve as the Artistic Director of the Concordia College Christmas Concerts. Culloton will begin his duties as Director of Choral Activities at the beginning of the 2020 fall semester, succeeding Dr. Rene Clausen, who is retiring after 34 years of distinguished service.

Since 2012, Culloton has served on the faculty in the Department of Music at Concordia. He has conducted the Concordia Chapel Choir, Kantorei, and Cantabile vocal ensembles. Additionally, Culloton has served as an active faculty member teaching music education and church music courses and advising the student chapter of the American Choral Directors Association. Along with his duties at Concordia, Culloton is the artistic director and conductor of the Fargo-Moorhead Choral Artists, the Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir, and conducts the Trinity Lutheran Church Cathedral Choir in Moorhead.

Culloton earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, where he studied with René Clausen, and his Master of Music degree from the University of Arizona, where he studied with Maurice Skones. Culloton completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree through North Dakota State University, where he studied with Jo Ann Miller and Michael Weber. He lives in the Fargo-Moorhead area with his wife, Brynn, who works in the Enrollment department at Concordia, and their daughters, Eleanor and Miriam.