Letter from the Editor: Anna Weier

Hello Cobbers!

It’s Anna, your editor-in-chief of The Concordian. As the second semester begins, there are a few exciting changes that I wanted to share with all of you.

This fall, our website received a brand-new look. It became more mobile-friendly, allowed for a cleaner, more streamlined appearance, and paved the way for a larger digital presence. As a result, we are now able to support a weekly newsletter that delivers The Concordian straight to your inbox every Thursday.

You might have noticed that this week’s print issue looks a little different than in the past. After much thought and discussion, we have decided to move away from distinct sections–news, variety, opinions, and sports–on distinct pages. Good stories are good stories, regardless of section, and they all deserve the space to be told. This format allows us to have more flexibility with the way we use our pages and experiment with different ways of storytelling.

We are also looking for opportunities for collaboration with all of you! Are you interested in photography or videography? Creating podcasts? Interviewing local celebrities? Reviewing restaurants, theatre, or other attractions and entertainment? Let us know about it by sending an email to concord@cord.edu.

As I said in the fall, this paper does not belong to me–it belongs to all of you. It is a space for your stories and the issues that are important to you to be heard.

Happy spring semester!

Authors Annie Weier -

Annie Weier Annie is a senior double-majoring in Environmental Studies and Heritage and Museum Studies, as well as minoring in German. She loves adventures, coffee, and dogs. This is her third year with the Concordian. More Posts

Contact Annie Weier at aweier@cord.edu