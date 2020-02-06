SGA hosts State of the Students address

Want to know what the Student Government Association (SGA) has been doing all year? You can find out more by attending the State of the Students.

According to the Concordia College SGA Constitution, “The mission of Concordia College Student Government Association is to develop strong, viable relations and a strong sense of community between the faculty, the administration, and the students of the college community, to further enhance the quality of life and education of the college, and to act as the official representatives of the student body subject to the will of the students at large.”

With that in mind, SGA President Sara Villalobos will be giving the speech about what SGA has been up to throughout the year and what their plans are for the remainder of the year.

“This is typically an annual event run by SGA, and it’s important to make sure that students are kept up to date with what’s going on around them,” Villalobos said.

The SGA executive team has helped plan the event, but Villalobos will be giving the main address.

Abigayle Reese is a senior business and global studies double major and the Vice President for SGA.

“I feel like there is often a disconnect between students and SGA; events like this help students understand what SGA does,” Reese said.

Georgia Wachtler, sophomore and double major in Social Work and Psychology is the programs and events commissioner for SGA this year.

“The State of the Student is important to have because SGA is the liaison between the students and administration so we need to be able to inform the rest of the students who are not in SGA about what is going on on-campus with the different events, forums, and initiatives that we are putting in place to help Concordia be the best we can make it,” Wachtler said.

The State of the Students will take place on February 6th at 7 pm in the Birkeland Alumni Lounge. Refreshments will be provided.

Authors Maci Hamre -