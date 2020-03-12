Campus Update: March 12, 2020

The following was sent to students, faculty, and staff at 6:19 p.m. on March 12, 2020: 

“At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Clay County or on campus. 

Here is the process that would happen if a person in our community tested positive for COVID-19:  the medical provider who tested the person would contact public health officials. Public health would notify the college and give us recommendations of next steps for our campus community. 

As always, remember everyday preventative actions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as staying home when sick; appropriately covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces; and washing hands often with soap and water.

The college will continue to update as the situation evolves.”

