Research award reflects changes in student research projects

In order to shine a spotlight on the excellent student research that goes on within the college, the Carl B. Ylvisaker Library gives out an annual Exemplary Research Award. This consists of two categories – Research Paper and Research Poster. The winners of each category will each receive $500 and are announced at the Celebration of Student Scholarship (COSS).

Amanda Breu has been the Chair for the Exemplary Research Award Committee for the past two years and is also the curriculum center librarian. She believes this is an important award to give out as it recognizes all the amazing research Concordia students do and the hard work they put into their research.

In previous years there has only been one award given out for the best research paper, but this year the Exemplary Research Award Committee decided to give out two awards, one for the best research paper and one for the best research poster. Breu said this is due to the change in student research on campus. This is also the first year that sophomores are allowed to submit papers and posters for the award.

“This award recognizes students who have an in-depth understanding of a topic, the research process, and library resources. It recognizes students who go above and beyond a class assignment,” Breu said.

The award was started when students had to complete capstone projects as a requirement to graduate, and these classes were taken by juniors and seniors. Breu said as Concordia moves towards PEAK and other integrative learning initiatives, the committee recognized the need to update the award and make it more inclusive.

Wendy Spiesman is a member of the Exemplary Research Award Committee who evaluates submissions as well as a reference librarian.

“This award is given to showcase research, synthesis, and evaluation above and beyond what is expected,” Spiesman said.

Spiesman said that the award also allows the library to recognize excellence.

Abby Bartosiewski is a sophomore at Concordia and she believes this award is important to have available to students.

“It can look good on applications for graduate school as well as your resume for future job opportunities,” Bartosiewski.

Submissions for the Exemplary Research Award are due March 19 through the library website. In addition to a paper or a poster, students must submit an annotated bibliography and a research process essay. The grading rubrics for the three components are available on the website. https://www.concordiacollege.edu/academics/library/exemplary-research-award/

Below are the eligibility requirements:

Applicants must be currently enrolled sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Concordia College.

Submitted academic papers or posters must have been completed during the sophomore, junior or senior year in conjunction with coursework at Concordia College.

If group work is submitted, all students who originally submitted the paper must be included.

Group submissions will split the $500 prize equally.

A complete application portfolio will include the original academic paper or poster, an annotated bibliography, and a research process essay.

A complete application portfolio will be submitted online by the application deadline.

