Campus Update: March 15, 2020

The following was sent to students, faculty, and staff on Monday, March 15, 2020:

“Dear Concordia Students, Faculty, and Staff,

In light of the decision this morning by Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota and this evening by Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota to close public schools in their states, and in light of today’s newly issued Centers for Disease Control guidelines on group gatherings, I write to tell you that Concordia will not hold classes this Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17.

The plans for students to depart from campus will continue as noted in the March 13 announcement. Students planning to leave must do so no later than noon on Wednesday, March 18.

Additional information regarding college operations will be forthcoming as needed. Please monitor the College’s webpage for updates.

With thanks for your calm and deliberate response to the challenges before our community,

William Craft

President”

