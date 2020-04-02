Announcement Regarding Housing and Meal Plan Credits

The following was sent to Concordia students on Monday, March 30, 2020, regarding partial refunds for housing and dining plans.

Given the March 25th announcement from President Craft, Concordia will be processing campus housing and meal plan credits to student accounts by April 3, 2020. We have calculated the credit amount by the length of time from March 18th to the end of the semester. If there is an outstanding balance on your account, the credit will reduce the amount you owe. Any remaining credit balance will be available for refund either by direct deposit or paper check mailed to your permanent home address or campus PO Box. You may also leave the credit balance on your account for the following semester (no action required). The credit will not impact your financial aid award for the current semester.

Examples of credits:

Campus Housing

Students residing in Traditional Double Occupancy rooms will receive a credit of $750

Students residing in Townhouse 2 room apartments will receive a credit of $900

A further breakdown of credits by room/apartment type are available here

Meal Plans

Students with a Standard Maroon Plan will receive a credit of $915

Students with a Gold Meal Plan will receive a credit of $975

In addition, the unused portion of Dining Dollars will be credited

A further breakdown of credits by meal plan are available here

If you departed campus and/or canceled the remainder of your meal plan after March 18th but by March 28th, you will receive a different credit amount from the ones mentioned above, please see the chart here.

If you departed campus and/or canceled the remainder of your meal plan after March 28th, a credit will be determined by the date you terminated service(s) to the end of the semester. This will be calculated on a case by case basis through Residence Life and/or Dining Services respectively.

If you received special permission to stay on campus and/or continue to use your meal plan beyond March 18th, no credit will be issued.

If you live off-campus or have moved off-campus and would like to continue to use your meal plan, you must complete the Off-Campus Student Dining Continued Use form.

To request a credit balance refund (after April 3rd):

Log into CobberNet and complete the Credit Balance Refund Request form

Request form Select whether to have the credit balance refund ed by direct deposit (recommended) or paper check mailed to your permanent home address

ed by direct deposit (recommended) or paper check mailed to your permanent home address If requesting a paper check, please be sure your Permanent Home address is up to date in Banner

No action is required if you wish to have the credit balance remain on your account

Interest accrual on all student accounts for past due balances will be suspended for April and May.

Please let us know if you have any questions or concerns by contacting the Business Office at businessoffice@cord.edu.

