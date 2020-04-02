Staying safe and healthy in uncertain times

There is no denying that this abrupt new time of slowness and uncertainty is stressful and overwhelming. Adapting to new living conditions and taking on new responsibilities is a challenge no one expected. Our schedules have been completely derailed and our whole internal system is being rebooted. Beloved activities and tremendous occasions have been canceled. Social lives have been put on hold. We’ve had to adapt to a new way of learning and teaching.

Through this uncertainty, it is much easier said than done to “look on the bright side.” It is important to honor all the different emotions and recognize that it is okay to not be okay. Now more than ever, you must be gentle to yourself. Your whole world has turned on its head. Your snowglobe is being shaken up right now. Through the blizzard, you will find things that keep you grounded–keep those habits up! The dust will eventually settle and we will find new normals. But right now, it is especially important to notice, honor, and release our difficult emotions and feelings. I have created a list of ideas to help us do just that: a few small activities that could have a large impact on your headspace.

How to Stay Happy and Healthy

Take your vitamins and hydrate.

Stay connected spiritually.

Campus Ministry posts new devotions on Instagram every day. Find them @concordiacampusministry.

Follow reliable news networks and informative accounts on social media.

Eat slower, savor your meals, and indulge in yummy food.

Find a routine that works for you and your needs.

Stay connected with loved ones, friends, and professors.

Listen and make your favorite music.

Try-out a new hobby.

Painting, drawing, scrapbooking, baking, pen-paling, poetry, reading, break out the sidewalk chalk, board games, card games, puzzles, play video games, make your favorite coffee drink at home–just create!

Practice your own individual self care.

Be still and gentle to yourself during these uncertain times, and grant yourself grace–you are doing the best you can right now.

The Concordia community has shown empathy and selflessness. Great acts of human generosity have shown the compassion we have for each other. Professors stay in contact with their beloved students and make sure it is known they miss them dearly, and students do the same. Friends schedule group video calls to ramble about the new baked good they just made. A community of compassionate, loving individuals shows us the love we have for each other through the darkest of times. New forms of creativity are being unlocked as unexpected free time shows up in our lives. Now is a time to show compassion and love for one another. Hearts together, Cobbers!

Authors Andrea Hughes -