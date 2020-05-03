Class of 2020: Anna Weier

In the last four years, I’ve made so many fantastic friends and memories. I’ve traveled to new places, tried new things, and learned so much about myself and what it means to be a part of the Concordia community. I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had, and it’s hard to believe that these four years are already over. But never have I been prouder to be a member of the brilliant, resilient, talented Class of 2020. If we’ve already made history simply by graduating like no other class, I can’t wait to see how we’re going to continue to change the world (and I know we will).

So, to the Class of 2020: Here’s to us. We did it!

