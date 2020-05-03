Class of 2020: Isaac Lenarz

Major: Accounting

I am fortunate enough to have made too many outstanding memories in college. From choir concerts to late nights doing homework and going to Teaberry after a shift at the OCC, I can say that my days at Concordia have been blessed. To Audrey, Becky, and Scarlett, we have known each other since day one of college and I wouldn’t have it any other way. To Melanie, Mari, Ali, and Gabby, I am so fortunate to have met you second year. I love my choir, and especially my bass section. They are the closest band of brothers that I have ever had. I will not miss the schooling, but I will miss being with the people that made my experience awesome.

