Class of 2020: Madison Asher

Major: Psychology

Minor: Music

There are so many special memories I could share from my time at Concordia. Some of the most amazing experiences I had revolved around music. I met some of the best people through my choral experiences at Concordia. It was both an honor and a privilege to perform on stage with such talented musicians. My last Christmas concerts are memories I will cherish for the rest of my life. Laughing, crying, holding hands, and making music with dear friends meant more to me than I could ever put into words. Another special memory from this year was my last Chapel Choir rehearsal. We had just heard news that our choir tour was cancelled and emotions were high. We were devastated, especially seniors. Then someone asked what a lot of us probably wanted to: can we sing? So we did. There was something about that moment. We came together as a choir and put our heart and soul into performing together for what we didn’t know at the time, would be our last time. I will never forget that moment. Thank you to the 2019-2020 Concordia Chapel choir for making my senior year one to remember.

