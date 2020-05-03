Class of 2020: Sam Parsons

Majors: Elementary Education, Spanish

This picture was taken at the football game of Homecoming 2019. Along with the arrival of homecoming this year came a giant blizzard. Instead of feeling down about the weather, we threw on boots, hats, scarves, and winter jackets, and celebrated the special occasion. We celebrated even though it was nothing like how we had planned, because the Class of 2020 is resilient together. That is one thing I will always remember. Together, we have made it through some pretty awful weather, a dramatic shift in our nation’s leadership, four years of challenging academic courses, the instability and adversity of a global pandemic, and our individual journeys to discovering who we are as humans, soon to be emerging into the enormous world full of opportunities. Although the graduation ceremony will be nothing like how we had planned, I will still try to hold my head up high, because the Class of 2020 is resilient together. I can’t wait to be able to come back and celebrate with all of you and revel in the memories from the amazing past four years. Until then, stay safe and healthy and feel proud, because WE DID IT!

