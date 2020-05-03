Class of 2020: Shelby Reidle

Majors: History, Heritage and Museum Studies

Minor: German

One of the best parts of studying at Concordia was the relationships I developed with professors and the opportunities I had to present my research. The paper I wrote for my Literary Afterlives course was accepted to the Association of Adaptation Studies conference in Leicester, England. I was able to travel with my wonderful professor Dr. Watkin to the UK in September 2017, which was a phenomenal experience and piqued my interest in academia. Last year I was able to present my senior thesis for history at COSS and the Minnesota Undergraduate History Symposium in the Twin Cities, where I got to meet other students interested in the Cold War era. I was looking forward to presenting my thesis at Montana State University for the 2020 National Conference of Undergraduate Research, which was unfortunately cancelled. Overall, I am very grateful for the opportunities I had to travel and present my scholarship with the support of both Concordia and my professors. I also look back fondly on my opportunities to study away while at Concordia. In May 2018, I studied the German language in Mainz, Germany which allowed me to complete a German minor. Living in a foreign country on my own was a challenging but very rewarding experience and I was able to learn a lot about the language, culture, and history firsthand. I spent last semester in Washington, D.C. where I had the incredible opportunity to intern at the Library of Congress and take classes from established professionals in the capital.

Although I only was a part of the debate team for one year, the friendships I formed through college forensics lasted throughout my four years of undergrad. My debate partner, Skye Spindler, and I enjoyed regional success our freshman year, as demonstrated by the picture of our 1st place place from the Bear Shock tournament. Jane Nolan is also a friend I made through debate; she and I bonded over our shared home state of Montana. I attended her graduation this past spring. Lastly, I developed a friendship with Grace Weber through our participation on leadership council for forensics. She was a wonderful roommate and continues to be a great, supportive friend that I have been fortunate to experience milestones, such as Ring Day, with.

