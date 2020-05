Concordia College Class of 2020

Eli Johnson, Accounting

Danielle E. Aasen, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Brock A. Aberle, Business-Healthcare Leadership

Lucas J. Abraham, Music-Instrumental; Political Science

Alexis Elizabeth Adrian, ACS Chemistry-Biochemistry, Spanish; Mathematics

Abigail Aker, Biology; Chemistry, Psychology

Dorothy Alexiuk, English Education Communication Arts/Literature; Theatre Art

Fahima Alizada, Business-Organizational Leadership Global Studies-Systems and Processes

Sade L. Allison, Political Science; Philosophy, Social Activism

Evan Amundson, Computer Science-Computing

Justin C. Amundson, Business-Marketing

Kara D. Andersen, Mathematical Finance; Data Analytics, Environmental Studies

Angelica R. Anderson, Nutrition

Grace J. Anderson, Psychology; Sociology, Spanish

Hannah M. Anderson, Accounting-General Accountancy

Sarah A. Anderson, English-Writing; Music, Norwegian

Thomas R. Anderson, Biology; Chemistry

Brooke L. Ankerfelt, Exercise Science

Espen Anthony, Philosophy

Sophia Aron, World Language Instruction

Madison J. Asher, Psychology; Music

Paula Kathleen Asmus, Music Education

Elizabeth A. Asp, Chemistry; Spanish

Kallin J. Baarstad, Multimedia Journalism, Communication Studies

Allison Bahe, Neuroscience; Psychology, Chemistry

Hannah Banks, Biology; Chemistry

Zahra A. Banks, Computer Science-Data Analytics; Business

Pamela M. Barry, World Language Instruction

Sara Baumann, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics; Exercise Science, Psychology

Sabina C. Beck, Global Studies-Worlds in Dialogue, Political Science

Joshua Becker, Business-Finance

Erik B. Belz, Communication Studies; Business

Alexa P. Benjamin, Nursing

Annika L. Benson, Psychology, Neuroscience; Spanish

Allegra K. Bentrim, ACS Chemistry-Neurochemistry

Blake R. Berg, Communication Studies

William P. Berning, Biology Honors, Chemistry

Sydney H. Bexell, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics; Chemistry

Avinna Bhattarai, Computer Science-Computing; Mathematics

Claire G. Bias, Music; Psychology, Church Music

Johannes Bjorge, Chemistry, Biology

Kaj Bjorge, Business-Economics

Katherine Blenkush, Nutrition

Ashlee R. Bobrick, Nutrition

Kori Lee Bommersbach, Biology; Chemistry

Noah D. Bone, Elementary Education

Ashley M. Bontjes, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Jackson A. Booth, International Business; Spanish, English

Greta J. Borgen, Accounting-General Accountancy

Anastasha M. Bougie, Psychology; Chemistry

Julia P. Brainard, Biology; Chemistry, Spanish

Charles Brantner, Psychology; Philosophy

Lindsey Broda, Sociology

Kaia L. Brooks, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Alex M. Brueske, Physics; Mathematics

Chase D. Bruner, Biology; Chemistry

Christine J. Büching, Psychology, Spanish; Neuroscience

Molly M. Buhr, Nursing; Psychology

Joseph D. Burgmeier, Biology, Business-Finance; Chemistry

Matthew R. Bye, Biology; Chemistry

Jaime M. Cain, Chemistry, Business-Management

Maiah A. Cameron, Elementary Education

Kate Campion, Biology Psychology Chemistry

Brianna Jo Carney, Nursing

Mason Carpenter, Social Work

Jorge A. Carrillo Juarez, Psychology

Rebecca Case, Exercise Science

Emma K. Chandler, ACS Chemistry-Biochemistry, Biology Honors

Allison Christensen, Elementary Education

Joseph Christy, Music

Claire M. Clarke, Music, Psychology

Matthew J. Clarke, Music Education

Abbigail E. Cogdill, Theatre Art, Communication Studies

Kaitlin Cole, Music Education; English

Austin P. Collins, Business-Marketing

Ahmari Combs-Glass, Communication Studies; Social Activism

Alan Coomes, Mathematical Finance

Taylor J. Courier, Psychology, Neuroscience

Nicole H. Curtis, English-Writing; Classical Studies

Alyssa Dalen, Neuroscience, Biology; Honors Chemistry

Adam Dallmann, Biology; Chemistry, Neuroscience

Kade A. Davidson, Music Education

Nicole M. DeBoer, Elementary Education; English

Nicholas S. Dee, Business-Healthcare Leadership; Chemistry

Heidi E. DeRidder, World Language Instruction

Emma J. Detloff, Biology, Environmental Studies-Natural Sciences

Ellie B. DeVos, Biology Honors, Environmental Studies-Policy and Perspectives

Alexander Diaz, Spanish Education

Grace Dosdall, English-Writing; Communication Studies

Brittany A. Dougherty, Social Work, Sociology

Natalie R. DuBois, Biology; Psychology

Shelby L. Duckstad, Business-Organizational Leadership

Ty B. Duncan, Business-Management Information Systems

Edward P. Eades, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Ethan J. Eagerton, Exercise Science

Andrew Eberling, Neuroscience; Psychology, Chemistry

Colleen N. Egan, Heritage and Museum Studies; Classical Studies, History

Kaitlen Ege, Theatre Art; English

Allison M. Eikmeier, Nutrition

Afton A. Eisch, Art-Studio; Communication Studies, Psychology

Cole M. Eischens, Political Science; Philosophy

Mira L. Ellefson, Nursing; Psychology

Jacob R. Ellingson, Finance

Madelaine C. Ellingson, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Kaia Endrud, Biology; Chemistry

Patreece M. Engelmeyer, Nursing; Spanish

Katie D. Engevik, World Language Instruction

Murun Enkhtaivan, Mathematical Finance

Alex Erickson, Finance

Brett G. Erickson, Physics Honors; Mathematics

Carly R. Erickson, Communication Studies

Keaton J. Erickson, Biology, Chemistry

Jade A. Erlandson, Nursing; Psychology

Zachary T. Ettel, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Sarah Faber, Neuroscience; Psychology

Sean Feeney, Mathematical Finance; Computer Science

Kasey S. Ferguson, Nursing; Psychology

Mitchel W. Fischer, Political Science; Communication Studies

Mark Fitterer, Communication Studies, Spanish; Business

Sonja G. Flancher, English-Writing, Global Studies-Development Studies

Amanda S. Flemming, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Peter Flynn, Philosophy

Miriah K. Forness, Biology

Mollie K. Francis Biology Honors; Chemistry

Laura L. Fregin, Exercise Science

Jacob Frey, Mathematics; Physics

Kaitlyn Froemke, Exercise Science; Psychology

Thomas E. Froland, Social Studies Education; Spanish

Quinn Fuchs, Exercise Science; Business

Joshua Fuller, Music Education

Miranda C. Garman, Humanities

Madison Garrett, Theatre Art; English Writing

Tanner L. Garrigan, Music

Emily M. Garza Simoni, Business-Marketing; Psychology, Music

Samuel E. Gess, Finance

Sonja J. Gilje, Biology Honors; Chemistry

Noah Gjesdahl, Finance

Emma Goos, Communication Studies; Women’s and Gender Studies

Kirsten L. Grafstrom Accounting-Public Accountancy, Business-Healthcare Administration

McKenzie Grafstrom, Communication Studies, Spanish

Karsen N. Granning, Biology; Chemistry

Maison Grefe, Biology Honors; Chemistry

Lydia Grotberg, International Business; Spanish

Joseph Grove, Biology Honors, Chemistry

Brady Gullicks, Elementary Education

Benjamin Gustafson, Multimedia Journalism; Film Studies, Psychology

Alexis Guttormson, Biology Honors; Psychology, Chemistry

Cole Guzman, Environmental Studies-Natural Sciences; Communication Studies

Samantha G. Knodle, Mathematics; Psychology

Amber E. Hall, Communication Studies; Art and Design

Brenan M. Hammer, Communication Studies; Film Studies, Political Science

Mark H. Hansen, Business-Management Information Systems; Computer Science, Data Analytics

Emily Hao Neuroscience; Data Analytics

Madison C. Harvala, Political Science, Global Studies-Worlds in Dialogue; Communication Studies

Logan Hatfield, Biology

Tristan C. Hayes, English-Writing

Ty Hedman, Business-Marketing

Graham Hegstad, Chemistry, Biology

Kelly M. Heinonen, Music Education

Christa Heisler, Elementary Education

Morgan Heley, English-Writing

David Helsper, Chinese, Communication Studies

Andrew Hoek, Exercise Science

Austin Hoien, Biology; Business, Exercise Science

Andrew Holen, ACS Chemistry-Traditional; Environmental Studies

Allison S. Holt, Communication Studies; Psychology, Women’s and Gender Studies

Samuel Holten, Biology Honors; Chemistry

Kenneth J. Hoversten, Music-Voice

Tate E. Hovland, Communication Studies; Social Activism

William Huff Towle, English-Literature, Philosophy; Film Studies

Zander Hultberg, Psychology; Classical Studies

Courtney K. Huttunen, Biology, Food/ Nutrition and Dietetics

Victoria K. Ihry, Biology Honors; Chemistry

Elly M. Isaacson, Art-Studio, Psychology; Art Therapy

Mikayla Jackson, Elementary Education; Music

Olivia Jacobs, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics; Communication Studies Honors

Leah N. Jadeke, Envirionmental and Sustainability Studies-Natural Sciences, French

Hannah Jahner, French, Education; Art

Zachary M. Jensen, Business-Marketing, French

Cameron J. Jenson, Mathematics, Applied Physics Honors

Cole Jirik, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Dalton Jobe, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Andrew D. Johnson, Biology, Chemistry

Andrew H. Johnson, ACS Chemistry-Traditional

Chandra C. Johnson, Psychology, Communication Studies

Daniel D. Johnson, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Jayce Johnson, Biology; Military Science

Jordan R. Johnson, Mathematics; Business

Jordan Johnson, Elementary Education

Kendra D. Johnson, Nursing; Spanish

Matthew D. Johnson, Business-Marketing

Micah D. Johnson, Business-Marketing; Communication Studies, Military Science

Noah Johnson, Music Education Honors

Sarah V. Johnson, Nursing, Spanish

Signe M. Johnson, Communication Studies; Theatre Art, Social Activism

Sophie L. Johnson, Nursing

Tavis C. Johnson, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Jack W. Johnston, Music Education Honors

Kathryn Johnston, Elementary Education Honors; Psychology

Halle A. Jordan, Biology; Chemistry

Amy Jost, Physical Education, Health Education

Sydney Jubie, Business-Management

Willie G. Julkes III, Physics

Alison L. Juntunen, Art-Graphic Design, Cross-Cultural Interaction

Madeline Kadlec, Music Education Honors; Spanish

Samuel Kadry, Accounting-General Accountancy

Blake E. Kahlbaugh, Finance

Sachin Karki, Computer Science-Computing, Data Analytics

Gyanendra Karn, Computer Science-Computing, Data Analytics Mathematics

Daniel B. Kaupa, German, Computer Science-Data Analytics

Amber Kavie, Music Education

Carter King, Communication Studies

Alyna J. Kleinwolterink, Communication Studies; Theatre Art

Jason Klug Physical Education, Health Education

Anna A. Knutson, Communication Studies

Samantha Koegel, Biology

Rachel Koenig, Biology; Psychology

Autumn Koetz, Psychology; Sociology

Paige K. Kopka, Biology; Chemistry, Neuroscience

Josiah L. Kopp, Art-Graphic Design; Business

Miles E. Korpi, Philosophy; Political Science

Hannah Kosloski, Communication Studies, Art-Studio

Blake A. Kragnes, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Reece Kramer, Finance

Kimberly A. Krattley, Business-Healthcare Leadership; German

Katelin C. Krueger, Exercise Science; Psychology

Ian M. Kruse, Social Studies Education

Puthy Kun, Mathematical Finance, French

Emily R. Laaveg History, Heritage and Museum Studies; Norwegian, Classical Studies

Irini Lagogianni, Music; Business

Bailey M. Laliberte Finance; Philosophy

Elaine M. Laliberte, Art-Graphic Design, Multimedia Journalism

Rachel K. Landmark, Nutrition

Breanna Lang, Communication Studies, Global Studies-Worlds in Dialogue

Shelby Larsen, Business-Organizational Leadership

Jennifer M. Larson, World Language Instruction

Lydia M. Larson, Art-Graphic Design; Business

Margaret Larson, Social Work; Social Activism

Nicholas Larson, Music Education Honors; Spanish

Tessa M. Larson, Music-Voice

McKenzie L. Lautt Business-Marketing, Communication Studies

Emily Lech, Music Education

Clara J. Lee, French, Multimedia Journalism; Psychology

Kara K. Lee, Art-Graphic Design; Business

Isaac J. Lenarz, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Gabrielle A. Lewis, Elementary Education

Petra E. Leysring, Nursing

Colt C. Lien, Music Education

Mikaela Lien, Nursing

Jared T. Lind, Finance

Ethan D. Linder, Business-Organizational Leadership; Environmental Studies

Madeline M. Lobeck, Nursing

Gabrielle Lommel, Global Studies-Development Studies; Business

Audrey Long, Chemistry; Classical Studies

Erik J. Lopez, Business-Management, Marketing

Jordan Q. Lothert, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Jared A. Lozano, Psychology; Coaching

Alana N. Ludwig, Elementary Education

Josee Lundgren, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics, Exercise Science

Paige Mackedanz, Religion-Faith and Leadership; Interfaith Studies

Brooke MacLeod, Biology; Psychology

Prashansha Maharjan, English-Writing Honors; Business, Religion

Esmeralda Mancilla, Social Work

Erik P. Manning, Exercise Science; Coaching

Jarret Mans, History

Jackson Maring, Computer Science-Computing, French

James O. Markert, History; Political Science Kate Elizabeth Martin, English Education Communication Arts/Literature

Kyle Martin, Political Science, Communication Studies; Military Science

Emily M. Mastin, Psychology; Business

Brooke Mattson, Communication Studies Honors; Business

Ivy Mattson, Art Education, Spanish

Jeremy J. Mattson, Music Education

Grant A. Matzke, Philosophy Multimedia Journalism; Film Studies

Tiarra May, Communication Studies; Theatre Art, Film Studies

Tanner McBain, Business-Economics, Marketing

Kennedy McGarness, Spanish; Music, Exercise Science

Katriana H. Mehlhaff, Business-Management, Marketing

Nicholas W. Meland, Finance

Elizabeth Messelt, Biology; Chemistry

Samuel D. Michel, Finance

Alexander Mickelson, Spanish

Kiefer Miller, Biology; Chemistry

Hailey Millner, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics; Animal Science

Alexander Mimmack, Business-Agribusiness

Emilee M. Moeller, Global Studies-Development Studies, English-Writing

Kaitlin R. Molden, Art-History, Heritage and Museum Studies; Interfaith Studies

Emily M. Monson, Psychology; Art

Emily Moyer, Psychology; Women’s and Gender Studies, English

Aronah Mukhtar, Business-Marketing

Moses Mukori, Accounting-General Accountancy

Brannan J. Murphy, Nutrition

Juliette Murphy, Nursing

Nathan W. Myers, Elementary Education; Coaching

Lexi J. Nelson, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics; Psychology

Sally Nelson, Biology, Psychology; Chemistry, Environmental and Sustainability Studies

Scott O. Nelson, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Long-Term Care Administration

Aaron R. Nibbe, Finance

Oluchukwu E. Nkenke, Political Science; East Asian Studies

Morgan Nordheim, Psychology, Sociology; Women’s and Gender Studies

Eliza L. O’Brien, Social Work Honors; Social Activism

Mitchel A. Ogren, Business-Healthcare Administration

Thomas R. O’Keefe, Music Education

Tanner Okeson, Finance

Jordan K. Oliphant, Biology; Psychology, Chemistry

Ashley A. Olson, Music Education Honors

Carleen Olson, Nursing; Religion

Katie Olson, Nursing

Kirsten Olson, Business-Management

Dylan Olsonawski, Business-Agribusiness

Bobbie-Jo G. O’Neil, Psychology; English Writing

Travis Ostby, Social Studies Education

Natalie C. Otto, Nursing

Samantha Overby, Chinese, Global Studies-Asian Studies

Allison Pahl, Art-Graphic Design; Business

Olsen Pancoast, Religion, Social Work

Shawna Pantzke, Biology, Spanish; Chemistry

Samantha S. Parsons, Elementary Education

Arthur S. Pattengale, Biology

Thomas J. Pavek, Business-Finance

Gian-Paolo B. Paz, Art-History, Heritage and Museum Studies; German

Jacob L. Pazdernik, Business-Finance

Margaret A. Pearson, Spanish, Global Studies-Development Studies

Amanda Perlenfein, Elementary Education; Theatre Art

Clairessa Petersen, Biology; Chemistry, Psychology

Carmen V. Peterson, Nursing

Karl H. Peterson, Biology; Chemistry

Maxwell J. Peterson, Business-Management

Erik C. Porter, English-Writing, Mathematics; Psychology

Kelsey Rajewsky, Exercise Science

Jake Rames, Biology; Chemistry

Jared J. Ratka, Mathematical Finance

Anthony Rattana, Business-Marketing; Theatre Art

Thomas Raymond, Accounting-General Accountancy; Military Science

Nick Rebollo, Computer Science-Computing; Mathematics, Spanish

Laurel K. Redmond, Food/Nutrition and Dietetics

Abigayle M. Reese, Business-Marketing, Global Studies-Development Studies

Shelby A. Reidle, History Honors, Heritage and Museum Studies; German

John R. Reiten, Political Science, Communication Studies Honors

Alexandra Reno, Elementary Education

Meghan Rethemeier, Food/ Nutrition and Dietetics; Exercise Science, Business

Natalie Retherford, Accounting-General Accountancy

Madeleine R. Richardson, Nursing

Nadia Robb, Religion Honors, Art-Studio

Michael P. Roll, Music-Composition Honors

Kaitlin Rubash, Mathematics, Education; Spanish

Zachary Rude, Music-Voice; Religion

Aaron Ryback, Business-Organizational Leadership; Coaching

Jessica Sailor, Business-Organizational Leadership; Spanish

Momen M. Salama, Music Education

Amy Saldana, Political Science Business

Olivia M. Salonen, Elementary Education

Samantha E. Sampson, International Business; German

Jared T. Saue, English Education Communication Arts/Literature; Business

Elizabeth A. Schaefer, Mathematics, Global Studies-Development Studies

Henry O. Schaefer, Finance

Brittany R. Scharpen, Nursing

Andre F. Schaum, ACS Chemistry-Traditional, Biology

Blake A. Scheib, Art History, Heritage and Museum Studies; Classical Studies

Kristen Schell, Social Work

Ellyn Schlicht, Nutrition

Joshua M. Schmidt, Biology, Chemistry

Lindsay J. Schneider, Social Work Honors; Interfaith Studies

Brooke K. Schulte, Business-Management

McKenzie L. Schulte, Nursing; Psychology

Noah Schulz, Physics Honors, Mathematics

Mark R. Schwandt, Biology; Chemistry, Business

Thomas Schyma, Finance

Naomi S. Salberg, Spanish, Education

Marissa A. Senstad, Elementary Education

Raven S. Shambley, Elementary Education

William B. Shofner, World Language Instruction

Natalie L. Siede, Political Science; Communication Studies Honors, History

Mattea R. Sievert, Art Education

Elias J. Simonson, Business-Marketing

Megan M. Smith, Psychology; Business Human Development and Family Science

Joshua Soine, Psychology

Hans Solberg, Mathematics Business

Elizabeth Somdahl, Chemistry

Skye Spindler, Global Studies-Worlds in Dialogue, English-Literature; Women’s and Gender Studies

Anna E. Sprunger, Nursing, German

Hannah Staehling, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Joseph Stage; Physics Honors; Mathematics

Dustin Steedsman, Computer Science-Computing

Carter Steffes, Business-Economics, Chemistry

Serena Stenberg Art-Studio Art

Jacob M. Stephan, Finance

Emily C. Stevenson, Nursing, Spanish

Mason Stevenson, Political Science; Business

Caleb Stiles, Multimedia Journalism

Elli Strand, Biology Honors; Chemistry

Jessica E. Strand, Psychology; Neuroscience

Molli P. Strandberg, Nursing

Matt Strege, Business-Healthcare Leadership, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Greta J. Streich, Nursing

Gage Stromme, Business-Organizational Leadership

Jayden E. Struble, Nursing

Sophie J. Stubbs, Music-Instrumental Honors

Abigail A. Stverak, Elementary Education; Psychology

Keith Sullivan, Mathematics, German

Angela M. Summers, Heritage and Museum Studies, History; Cross-Cultural Interaction

Scarlett Sutton, Global Studies-Worlds in Dialogue, Political Science

Anna E. Swanson, Social Work Honors, Music

Ty N. Syverson, Psychology; Coaching

Cole Tahran, Business-Organizational Leadership

Britney Tebedo, Nutrition

Andrea R. Tedrick, English Education Communication Arts/Literature

Tyler J. Tessmann, Accounting-Public Accountancy; Data Analytics

Shine Min Thant, Global Studies-Development Studies; Sociology, Political Science

Kayla Thielmann, Social Work Honors

Elisabeth Thom, Biology; Spanish, English Writing

Annika L. Thompson, Nursing

Madison S. Thompson, Global Studies-Development Studies

California Thorson, English-Literature; History, Philosophy

Natalie A. Tigue, Nursing; Psychology

Kiara C. Timmerman, Psychology; Chemistry

Koral E. Tolifson, Multimedia Journalism; English

Jared D. Torgeson, Spanish, Theatre Art

Ezekiel Town, Computer Science-Computing; French

Maxwell Trochlil, Music Education

Andrew Trowbridge, ACS Chemistry-Traditional

Marissa R. Turrubiates, Business-Marketing

Rebecca J. Twait, Mathematics, Music

Audrey Ulliman, Spanish; Political Science

Emily Van Ravenswaay, Art-Graphic Design; French

Kira J. Van Winkle, International Business, French; Data Analytics

Ane Sofi M. Varanasi, International Business, French

Austin Ver Steeg, Business-Healthcare Financial Management, Long-Term Care Administration

Sara A. Villalobos, Political Science; German

Peter Vukovich-Simonson, Business-Organizational Leadership

Julieana G. Wallenstein, Heritage and Museum Studies, Global Studies-Development Studies

Eric H. Watt, Business-Marketing; Communication Studies

Grace A. Weber, English-Writing, Business-Organizational Leadership

Anna Wendy Weier, Heritage and Museum Studies, Environmental Studies-Policy and Perspectives; German

Daniel Weisbrod III, French

Simon J. Weller, Mathematics

Violet Wennberg, Social Work; Spanish, Psychology

Julie N. Werrell, Business-Organizational Leadership; Psychology

Macy S. Westerberg, Psychology

Thomas Whiting, Business-Organizational Leadership

Lionel Wichman, Global Studies-European Studies, History, German

Eric G. Wicklund, Social Studies Education

Connor K. Wieland, Mathematical Finance

Madeline A. Wieneke, World Language Instruction

Allyson Wiitala, Accounting-General Accountancy

Ashley Wiitala, Accounting-General Accountancy

Cameron T. Wintersteen, Political Science

Kevin J. Wolfe, Mathematics; Data Analytics

Jordan D. Yatckoske, Computer Science-Computing; Music

Anthony Yates, Biology, Chemistry

David Youngs, Communication Studies; Multimedia Journalism

Sadie R. Zahrbock, Communication Studies

Enning Zhang, World Language Instruction

Mitchell A. Ziebarth, Accounting-Public Accountancy

Kaytlynn I. Ziegler, Political Science Psychology Spanish

Michelle B. Ziperovich Velazquez, Business-Marketing; Spanish

