SGA needs to do more for conservative students

On Thursday, October 22, the Concordia student body received an email from the Student Government Association’s civic engagement advocate, Hannah Wilson, regarding vandalism that occurred at the SGA voter week engagement table. This vandalism had happened almost a full week prior to this email being sent out, so I assumed it was going to actually address the issue and denounce this type of behavior. Sadly, it did not.

If you didn’t know what happened on Friday, October 16, then this email did nothing but leave you wondering what was vandalized. In fact, this would’ve been the case for me if it wasn’t for a friend who sent a picture of it to me. The vandalism that occured was of the President Donald Trump cutout, with words and phrases like “leech” and “I rape kids.”

This was a deliberate attack against conservative students, which at Concordia, we conservatives have become very familiar with. To me it seems like the Democratic Party has gotten awfully good at destroying and vandalizing people’s property, but it’s not a big deal because it happened to the conservatives, so who cares I guess. Here’s what may come as a shock to many at Concordia: there are a lot of conservatives on campus and we are getting tired of hiding how we feel and being told we don’t matter.

I would like to pose this question: if this would’ve happened to a Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama cutout, would we have received the same response from SGA and would it have taken a week? No. I can almost guarantee that SGA would’ve responded sooner and with more detail about the vandalism, not to mention they would’ve denounced that type of violence, which wasn’t done in their email to us. Nowhere in the email did they say that the vandalism was bad, wrong or unnecessary. Instead, they said that “We want to acknowledge that emotions are high across the board. We see you. We are you.” Who exactly does SGA think they are? I know for certain they aren’t conservative and I will go far enough to say they don’t support or care about the conservative students on campus. You are not us. You don’t have to worry about professors finding out you support Trump and retaliating against you, or students calling you a racist nazi, which I have experienced firsthand.

Thankfully, SGA addressed this type of behavior in the email as well stating that “While some of us are desperate for civil political discourse, we recognize others (across the political spectrum) might not feel like being civil right now.” How about instead of making excuses SGA calls out the people that are actually being uncivil, the liberals. Oh wait, if they did that, they’d be going against themselves and lose some of their following and control.

The culture at Concordia is very much rooted in liberal ideas which I knew prior to coming here, and I still love so many aspects about Concordia, but I just want you to think about the last time we had a conservative speaker brought to campus by the school. I am a senior and I can’t name one, yet I could name several speakers who have come to Concordia and have degraded Trump, his supporters and even this great country we get to call home.

In the end, SGA sending this email confirmed all of the thoughts I had about their feelings towards conservatives on campus, which is that we are the students of campus who don’t deserve to be respected or treated fairly because we think differently. I urge Sophie Newcomb and Quinn Wrigley, our leaders, to step up and come to a Young Americans for Freedom meeting to actually hear from conservatives to understand how we feel. It’s time for the liberals to grow up and understand that their thoughts are not the only ones that exist, not only on this campus, but in the real world. We have been civil in our political engagement as the email urged all of us to do, and it’s time for the liberals to start doing the same.

Authors Garrett Leusink