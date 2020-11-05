Fargo’s best dinner and desserts, according to Concordia students

Delicious food can make your get-togethers even better, whether it’s with friends, family or a date.

Since the Fargo-Moorhead area is well known for its downtown, nightlife and restaurants, where is the best place to get food with all the choices?

Katelyn Ohren, a senior majoring in communications, likes to go to the Spicy Pie in downtown Fargo, which is a relatively cheap option for students looking to not spend too much.

“There’s a lot of times they’ll do a special where you can get two slices of pizza, and that’s a really good thing for splitting,” said Ohren. “They have really big slices anyways, and that’s always really fun.”

A lot of students will also split food with friends in order to save money.

“I think that it’s pretty common for people to go places that do half price appetizers and then like get a bunch and split everything like that,” said Ohren.

Jorgen Deitz, a first-year student majoring in biology, has lived around the Fargo-Moorhead area for a while. He likes to split food with his friends, and one of the places he likes to do that at is Applebee’s.

“I know it’s kind of generic, but the half price apps are always a thing my friends and I would go to,” said Deitz.

Another restaurant recommended by Deitz was Spitfire Bar and Grill, located in West Fargo.

“They have really good burgers and mainly barbecue is their big thing, said Deitz. “Their barbecue is really good, and it’s kind of generic restaurant meals, kind of like Applebee’s but a little bit of a step up.”

Another place with barbecue and more meats is No Bull Smokehouse. Andrew Ohe, a junior majoring in accounting, likes to go to Fargo for this restaurant.

“It’s a bar and grill and it’s relatively not too busy,” said Ohe. “It’s kind of your smoked meats and burgers and tater tots and chicken wings. It’s not too expensive for the amount of food they give you.”

If you are wanting to spend more on a meal, there are options for that too. Ohe suggested checking out Doolittles in Fargo.

“It’s kind of a fancier place, but not too fancy. It’s got burgers and steaks, everything a normal restaurant would have, but it’s a fancier place.”

After looking into some of the best places to get a meal in the Fargo-Moorhead area, it would be a shame not to consider dessert.

The top choice of dessert for Ohe, along with many other students, is the Moorhead Dairy Queen.

“Moorhead DQ is number one in my book, just because I’m from around here and it’s always been the place I go for ice cream and what not,” said Ohe.

Ohren also agreed that the Moorhead Dairy Queen is a great place to grab dessert in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Moorhead Dairy Queen has really good deals that change every day, so I don’t know what the actual calendar is, but I’ll show up with a group of people and where you order they have their deal of the day, and those are actually really pretty good,” said Ohren. “Since they are more family owned, they have the option to do that. They also tend to be a little cheaper than the other Dairy Queens.”

The Moorhead Dairy Queen recently closed for the winter and will reopen on March 1.

In the meantime, Kroll’s was another suggestion for a good dessert, especially on Shakey Monday (buy one, get one shakes on Mondays).

“That’s what me and my friends usually do, and that’s a big thing and I know a lot of people go there, both college and high school students,” said Deitz.

No matter where you decide to have your next meal in the Fargo-Moorhead area, there are certainly plenty of options.

Authors Jessica Miller